Infected with coronavirus in Chui region - residents of Kok-Zhar village

Two people infected with coronavirus in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan are residents of Kok-Zhar village. Press center of the Ministry of Health told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that father and son arrived from Dubai on March 12. They were sent to home quarantine under the supervision of doctors. Repeated test on March 28 gave a positive result. All members of their family are currently in quarantine.

At least 26 new cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday in Kyrgyzstan.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
