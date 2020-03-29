At least 150 curfew violators detained in Kyrgyzstan

Police detained 150 people, 8 vehicles were placed on impoundment lots for violation of the curfew in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat, Kara-Suu and Suzak districts of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The highest number of violators was detained in Bishkek — 115 people, in Osh — 15, Jalal-Abad — 8, in Suzak and Nookat districts — one violator in each, and 10 — in Kara-Suu.

«All violators were taken to the territorial internal affairs bodies. Preventive conversations were held with them, they were warned of the need to observe the requirements of the state of emergency and curfew. After the end of the curfew, they were released home,» the Interior Ministry said.

At least 939 people were detained for curfew violations throughout the country for four days.

There are 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.