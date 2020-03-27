39-year-old man arrested for inciting inter-regional hatred

A resident of Issyk-Kul region was detained in Kyrgyzstan for inciting inter-regional hostility. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

The 39-year-old resident of Bayet village was identified on March 25.

It was found out that he posted a provocative post on a social media aimed at inciting inter-regional hostility.

Materials of the pre-trial proceedings were registered under the Article 313 Part 1 «Inciting racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Appropriate expertise has been commissioned. An investigation is underway.