Leaders of NGO detained for incitement of inter-regional enmity

Five people were detained in Bishkek for inciting interregional enmity and calls for violent seizure of power. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A video was sent out on the Internet yesterday, where unknown persons discuss plans to destabilize public order and call for a violent seizure of power. The Investigation Service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek has begun pre-trial proceedings. The materials were registered under the Article 313 «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hostility» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the pre-trial proceedings, the men were identified and 26 members of Kyrk Uruu Jeti Duban NGO were detained. Twenty of them were in a state of drug intoxication.

Five leaders of the movement were placed in the temporary detention facility, three of them were previously convicted:

Shamil Mukanbaev;

Amangeldi Artykov, previously convicted twice for drug possession;

Akylbek Oldzhembaev, previously convicted twice for rape and smuggling;

Ryskeldi Berikov;

Kubanychbek Dzhumakanov, previously convicted for robbery, hooliganism and theft three times.

The investigation continues.