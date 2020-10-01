13:01
USD 79.60
EUR 93.20
RUB 1.01
English

Leaders of NGO detained for incitement of inter-regional enmity

Five people were detained in Bishkek for inciting interregional enmity and calls for violent seizure of power. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A video was sent out on the Internet yesterday, where unknown persons discuss plans to destabilize public order and call for a violent seizure of power. The Investigation Service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek has begun pre-trial proceedings. The materials were registered under the Article 313 «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hostility» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the pre-trial proceedings, the men were identified and 26 members of Kyrk Uruu Jeti Duban NGO were detained. Twenty of them were in a state of drug intoxication.

Five leaders of the movement were placed in the temporary detention facility, three of them were previously convicted:

  • Shamil Mukanbaev;
  • Amangeldi Artykov, previously convicted twice for drug possession;
  • Akylbek Oldzhembaev, previously convicted twice for rape and smuggling;
  • Ryskeldi Berikov;
  • Kubanychbek Dzhumakanov, previously convicted for robbery, hooliganism and theft three times.

The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/167040/
views: 101
Print
Related
Criminal charges against blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov dropped
39-year-old man arrested for inciting inter-regional hatred
Popular
American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
1 October, Thursday
12:32
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
12:24
104 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:15
One person dies of coronavirus for the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
12:05
172 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,841 in total
12:01
Leaders of NGO detained for incitement of inter-regional enmity