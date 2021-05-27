13:28
Resident of Issyk-Ata district detained for inciting ethnic hatred

A suspect was detained in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan who sent a message to a local resident with signs of interethnic hatred. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The fact of threats to a resident of Milyanfan village from an unknown phone number was revealed in March 2019.

According to the conclusion of the forensic linguistic examination, the messages contain actions aimed at inciting interethnic hatred, as well as promotion of inferiority of citizens on the basis of their nationality.

The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings were started under article 313 «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interethnic hatred» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was detained the day before and placed in a temporary detention facility.
