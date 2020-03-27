09:46
Center of Bishkek city closed for disinfection (map)

Disinfection activities will continue today in the center of Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center reports.

According to the center, traffic movement is prohibited in the area indicated on the map.

«Pedestrians can move there, if they have route sheets, medical documents (referral, extracts), as well as identity cards,» the center said.

The City Hall of the capital said in its microblog on Twitter that Bishkek is a single quarantine zone.

«Intensive disinfection has begun in the first area. It will be expanded to the borders of the capital,» the City Hall said.
