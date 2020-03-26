17:01
All large markets disinfected in Bishkek city

Department of the Ministry of Emergencies disinfected all large markets in Bishkek city. Press service of the department said.

Its employees notified citizens near the markets of disinfection of surrounding areas and called for observing cleanliness and personal hygiene rules.

Similar measures are taken throughout the republic. The personnel and fire teams of the Ministry of Emergencies are involved in the work. The disinfection area reached 1,846,818 square meters.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
