All Kyrgyz longhaul truckers leave Iran

Yesterday, on March 25, the last column of 12 Kyrgyz heavy trucks heading from Iran entered Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The trucks moved in transit through the territories of Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan starts passing second column of Kyrgyz trucks from Iran
Since March 20, at least 57 Kyrgyz trucks have moved through Kazakhstan.

The transit corridor provided by the Kazakh side exclusively for Kyrgyz trucks heading from Iran is closed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic expresses gratitude to the foreign affairs agencies of Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan for the opportunity of unhindered transit of Kyrgyz freight carriers through the territories of their countries.
