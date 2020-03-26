15:30
All Bishkek supermarkets change their working hours

All chain stores and supermarkets in Bishkek have changed their work schedule during the state of emergency. They reported on their pages on social media.

Narodniy, Frunze, Yarmarka and Globus chain stores work from 8:00 to 18:00. Alma hypermarket is open until 18.30.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
