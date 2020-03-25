16:39
USD 78.88
EUR 85.39
RUB 1.00
English

Newly infected with COVID-19 - residents of Bishkek and Chui region

New cases of coronavirus have been detected in Bishkek and Moskovsky district of Chui region. The head of the Public Health Department of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, one man was born in 1960. He met a woman who arrived from Spain at the airport. Test was taken from her upon arrival. He was tested for COVID-19 in the framework of measures to identify contact persons.

«The second man, born in 1985, arrived from Dubai on March 20. The condition of these citizens is satisfactory. Thus, 44 cases of coronavirus are registered in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, we found 283 contacts in the family and 1,011 others,» Ainura Akmatova told.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/147970/
views: 184
Print
Related
Quarantine posts set up in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan permits production and sale of medical face masks without license
Kyrgyzstanis in USA start raising money for doctors in home country
Man spreading rumors arrested in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 420,000 people
New coronavirus cases not registered in Kyrgyzstan
Reasons when people allowed to go outside during state of emergency announced
Quarantine posts set up in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Germany to allocate €500,000 to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
25 March, Wednesday
16:20
Use of personal vehicles allowed during state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Use of personal vehicles allowed during state of emerge...
16:11
Kazakhstan starts passing second column of Kyrgyz trucks from Iran
15:59
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar repeatedly grows in Kyrgyzstan
15:51
Newly infected with COVID-19 - residents of Bishkek and Chui region
15:44
Quarantine posts set up in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan