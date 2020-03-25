Newly infected with COVID-19 - residents of Bishkek and Chui region

New cases of coronavirus have been detected in Bishkek and Moskovsky district of Chui region. The head of the Public Health Department of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Akmatova told today at a briefing.

According to her, one man was born in 1960. He met a woman who arrived from Spain at the airport. Test was taken from her upon arrival. He was tested for COVID-19 in the framework of measures to identify contact persons.

«The second man, born in 1985, arrived from Dubai on March 20. The condition of these citizens is satisfactory. Thus, 44 cases of coronavirus are registered in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, we found 283 contacts in the family and 1,011 others,» Ainura Akmatova told.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.