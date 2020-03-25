Quarantine posts set up in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

Sanitary-quarantine posts were set up in all villages of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

In order to strengthen control, the posts are organized in each district and rural areas, as well as in Naryn, where incoming and outgoing people are controlled by the decision of the district emergency response center.

Freight carriers with food products, medicines and the necessary means for spring field work, as well as citizens for health reasons, are allowed to pass through the posts.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.