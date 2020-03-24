Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about condition of infected with coronavirus

Condition of patients with coronavirus is satisfactory as of today. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, all the infected citizens, who were detected today, arrived on March 12-13, 2020 from Umrah. Other 12 infected people were in contact with them as members of one family, including children. Mothers of two children under 18 months old tested positive for coronavirus, so the kids were tested three times. One child got infected, while the second tested negative.

«In addition, coronavirus has been confirmed in 6 and 14 years old children. The condition of all patients is satisfactory. The person who was previously placed in intensive care unit is still there and undergoes treatment,» Ainura Akmatova said.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency is introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.