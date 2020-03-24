State of emergency in Kyrgyzstan: Number of restrictive measures introduced

A state of emergency is introduced in the territory of Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. Corresponding decrees were signed by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The documents determine emergency measures, temporary restrictions on the rights and freedoms of citizens and their additional responsibilities.

Curfews and a special regime for the entry and exit of citizens are introduced in the territories with introduced state of emergency.

In addition, some citizens are prohibited from leaving their homes (apartments) or places where they are being observed or treated for a specified period.

Units of the Armed Forces and internal affairs bodies will be involved in the protection of public order, strategic facilities and facilities ensuring life-sustaining activity of the population.

Able-bodied citizens can be involved in prevention of spread of coronavirus infection with mandatory observance of labor protection requirements and their health.

During the state of emergency, entertainment, sports and other public events, as well as strikes, meetings, rallies, street processions, demonstrations and pickets, are prohibited.

Violators of public order, who are not residents of the area where the state of emergency was introduced, including foreigners, will be expelled at their expense to the place of their permanent residence or outside the area.

During the emergency, it is forbidden to dismiss workers and employees at their own will, except for cases of dismissal for good reasons.

In areas, where the state of emergency is in effect, quarantine and other mandatory sanitary and anti-epidemiological measures may be carried out.

In addition, control over the media is introduced, if they can be used to escalate the current situation in the territory, where the state of emergency is declared.

Special rules for using communications are introduced.

The movement of vehicles, including foreign ones, is restricted and their inspection is carried out, with the exception of the transport of diplomatic services.

Documents can be checked in crowded places.

For citizens residing in the territory where a state of emergency is declared, the following additional duties are introduced:

— Take early measures to ensure their own safety;

— Observe safety measures in everyday activities, avoid violations that may lead to the spread of coronavirus infection;

— Study the rules for using personal protective equipment;

— Assist government bodies and organizations in preventing the spread of coronavirus infection;

— Inform the relevant state authorities about the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection.