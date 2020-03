The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan has transferred 700,000 soms to the account for the fight against coronavirus. The muftiyat reported.

According to them, the money was allocated from the salaries of SDMK employees.

As of today, 5,294,358 soms have been transferred to the special account for the fight against coronavirus. Money has not yet been spent.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov has also transferred his salary for March in the amount of 53,000 soms.