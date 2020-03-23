15:53
President Jeenbekov transfers salary to account for fight against coronavirus

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov transferred his salary for March in the amount of 53,000 soms to an account for the fight against coronavirus. The Ministry of Finance reported.

It is noted that Omurbek Babanov has transferred most of the money — 3 million soms.

Another million soms was transferred by Besh Sary LLC, which belongs to a deputy Kamchybek Zholdoshbaev. Neman Farm LLC has transferred 900,000 soms for purchase of medical masks, and Lekar LLC — 300,000 soms.

The International Business Council transferred 21,358 soms to the account, Almambet Shykmamatov and Samsaaly Chetimbayev transferred 10,000 soms each.

As of today, 5,294,358 soms have been transferred to the special account for the fight against coronavirus.
