Eight people run for post of mufti. Election to take place on April 5

Kurultai of the Council of Ulema of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan will be held on April 5, at which a new mufti of the Kyrgyz Republic will be elected. The religious organization informed 24.kg news agency.

Registration of candidates for the post of mufti of the Kyrgyz Republic ended today. Eight applications have been submitted. Nurbek Toktogulov, Saidamir Dzheinaliev, Sultanali Gapurov, Ubaidulla Sarybaev, Shukur Ismailov, Shakir Mamatov, Nematilla Jeenbekov and Niyazali Aripov run for the high religious post.

In addition to election of mufti, members of the Ulema Council will be elected on April 5. The applications were submitted by 75 religious figures. The Council consists of 21 members in total.

The mufti and members of the Council are elected for four years.