Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan urges imams not to get involved in elections

The muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan called on religious leaders not to get involved in political processes. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At a meeting in the muftiyat, imams were warned about the inadmissibility of campaigning in mosques and madrassas.

«Religious leaders cannot interfere in politics and campaigning. Mosques serve the religious needs of the parishioners. The muftiyat will strictly monitor fulfillment of the orders and duties of the imams, especially in the capital,» the SDMK notes.

Election campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan on September 4.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting the date of parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.
