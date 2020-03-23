Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Government cuts down expenses

Government of Kyrgyzstan has cut down all its expenses. The Deputy Prime Minister of the country Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing.

According to him, in particular, it concerns repair of equipment and purchase of cars. All overseas trips have been also canceled.

«The business came up with a proposal to raise money; currently, 8,702 million soms have been accumulated in two banks. Not a single som was spent from this account. Spending of the funds is agreed with the Parliament. We will weekly inform you on what needs this money is spent,» Erkin Asrandiev told.