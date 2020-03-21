13:38
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Over 800 doctors undergo training

More than 800 doctors in Kyrgyzstan have been trained in the prevention, clinical symptoms and epidemiological surveillance of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Since February 2020, doctors and nurses from all regions of the republic have undergone trainings, including distance learning.

«More than 130 medical specialists of the Family Medicine Centers, Bishkek ambulance, trainers of the branches of the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute for Retraining and Advanced Training, and epidemiologists take part in training seminars with the support of the WHO office and the Soros Foundation,» the center said.

Later, similar trainings will be organized at the local level for specialists from each city and district Family Medicine Center, Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department.

In total, there are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
