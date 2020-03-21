20,000 coronavirus test systems to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan

Additional 20,000 test systems will be delivered in Kyrgyzstan from Russia. Deputy Minister of Health Tolo Isakov told at a briefing.

According to him, there are 6,500 test systems in the republic. The official added that their consumption has recently increased due to the fact that the Kyrgyz began to return actively to the country.

He noted that everyone who has symptoms of the disease can take test for coronavirus.

«If you have not arrived from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation and have not contacted those infected, there is no need to take the test. First of all, you need to turn to a doctor,» Tolo Isakov said.

Six more cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan today. The total number of infected is 12 people.