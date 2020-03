Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on Migration in Bishkek suspended acceptance of documents and citizens for participation in the state program to facilitate voluntary resettlement of compatriots living abroad to Russia. The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan reported.

Acceptance has been suspended since March 20. If necessary, consultation can be obtained by calling: 0312664171, 0312665923.

Resumption of the program will be announced later.