282 people arrived together with coronavirus-infected pilgrims

At least 282 people arrived by the same plane with coronavirus-infected pilgrims from Kuwait. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The women arrived on March 12 by Jeddah-Osh flight. The pilgrims are 67, 71 and 77 years old.

The ministry added that anti-epidemic measures are ongoing today to detect all contact persons.

All citizens can contact the hotline numbers 112 and 118 with questions about the actions and prevention of coronavirus.

New cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Three residents of Nookat district, who returned from Kuwait, tested positive for the virus. The total number of infected with coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic is six people.