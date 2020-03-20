13:17
Infected with coronavirus arrived in Kyrgyzstan by different flights

Three residents of Nookat district arrived from the Umrah by another flight, not together with pilgrims who had previously been diagnosed with coronavirus. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev told during a briefing.

The head of the Ministry of Health did not specify information about the sick, citing the protection of personal data.

«I won’t say who they are — men or women, because panic will start after it. In addition, I will not voice their age, since this is personal data. They came from a mini Hajj. We requested information from the State Registration Service and the airport in order to find out how many people were onboard with these people,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev said.

Three new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The total number of infected in the republic is six people. Earlier, three more men were diagnosed with the virus — pilgrims from Suzak district.
