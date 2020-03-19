First death from coronavirus registered in Russia

A pensioner who was diagnosed with coronavirus died in an Infectious Diseases Hospital in Moscow. Emergency Response Center in the capital of Russia reported.

The patient was 79 years old. She was hospitalized on March 13. She was treated in a private clinic, but after she tested positive for coronavirus, she was transferred to an Infectious Diseases Hospital two days later.

The cause of death is pneumonia against the background of a very serious concomitant pathology: type II diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, condition after stenting of the coronary arteries, coronary heart disease, coronary arteriosclerosis, and arteriosclerosis of aorta, chronic pulmonary hypertension, urolithiasis, cerebrovascular disease.