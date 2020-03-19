Russia allocates over 7,500 coronavirus testing systems to Kyrgyzstan

Russia fully met the needs of Kyrgyzstan in the means for diagnosis of coronavirus. The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In total, more than 7,500 coronavirus testing systems were delivered.

The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan is working on receiving appeals and urges citizens to refrain from visiting crowded places unnecessarily, observe personal hygiene rules and adhere to the recommendations of health organizations, and not disseminate inaccurate information about the spread of diseases in the media and on social media. In case of symptoms of new virus, please, contact a doctor immediately or call an ambulance.