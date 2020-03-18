09:31
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 710 per citizen

As a result of January, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 705.7 per Kyrgyzstani. The burden grew by $ 4.3 for a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of January 31, 2020, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,616.56 billion (322,466.54 billion soms), including $ 3,874.57 billion (270,638.44 billion soms) — external, and $ 741.99 million (51,828.11 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s debt grew by $ 29.3 million. External increased by $ 23.84 million, and internal — by $ 5.46 million.

Kyrgyzstan still owes most of all to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,794.06 billion (46.3 percent of the total external debt of the republic). Over the month, the figure grew by $ 15.55 million.

At the end of January 2020, the state debt amounted to 48.34 percent of GDP.

As of January 1, 2020, at least 6.5 million people lived in the country. An average salary in Kyrgyzstan is 17,172 soms. It turns out that the state debt is almost three average salaries of each Kyrgyzstani.
