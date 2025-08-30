11:09
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year

Kyrgyzstan’s public debt has grown by 33.2 percent for a year. This is the highest rate among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) announced.

According to its data, the country’s total debt is $8.4 billion — $5.2 billion is external debt and $3.1 billion is internal debt.

The growth of public debt in Russia was recorded at 17.2 percent, in Kazakhstan — 16.8 percent, in Armenia — 12.5 percent.

Earlier, the head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration Daiyrbek Orunbekov reported that Kyrgyzstan’s public debt was 36.9 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).
