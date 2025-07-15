Who borrowed and who pays: Daiyrbek Orunbekov about Kyrgyzstan’s public debt

As of today, Kyrgyzstan’s public debt stands at 36.9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Presidential Administration’s Information Policy Service, reported.

He noted a steady decline in debt levels in recent years. In 2020, the debt-to-GDP ratio was 67.6 percent.

The main part is external debt, consisting of funds borrowed from foreign governments and international financial institutions. The largest share is money owed to China’s Export-Import Bank — approximately $1.59 billion. Other major lenders include the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov recalled that under President Askar Akayev, the public debt exceeded 100 percent of GDP. During Kurmanbek Bakiyev’s rule, it reached around 70 percent. Under Roza Otunbaeva, it dropped to about 59 percent, but rose again to 67 percent during Almazbek Atambayev’s presidency and remained at that level under Sooronbai Jeenbekov. During these periods, the state budget was often formed with a deficit.

The situation changed under the current President Sadyr Japarov: the debt-to-GDP ratio has declined, and in some years a budget surplus has been even recorded — when revenues exceed expenditures.

In 2024, the budget surplus reached 2.5 percent. According to preliminary forecasts, a positive balance is expected to continue at least until 2030.

Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget for 2024 totaled 688.5 billion soms — nearly three times more than in 2020. The approved budget for 2025 is 708.9 billion soms, and projections indicate it may surpass 1 trillion soms by the end of the year.

Authorities are actively repaying previously taken loans. In 2023, 53.1 billion soms were allocated for servicing external debt, rising to 59.9 billion soms in 2024.

Meanwhile, Orunbekov emphasized, budget revenues are increasing, the economy is growing, and major construction projects are underway, including the procurement of new equipment.

Significant funding is also being directed toward social sectors — including salary increases, construction of schools, kindergartens, hospitals, public facilities, and roads.

For instance, under budget item 3111 «Buildings and Structures,» around 110 billion soms have been allocated in 2024, compared to just 10 billion in 2020.

However, the official stressed that despite the current downward trend in debt, Kyrgyzstan still faces substantial payments in the near future. According to economists, starting in 2027, the country will enter a period of heavy repayments — exceeding $500 million annually — for loans primarily taken between 2010 and 2020.