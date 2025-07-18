10:43
38 billion soms spent on servicing Kyrgyzstan's public debt in 2025

At least 38.05 billion soms have been spent from the republican budget on servicing the public debt in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Finance reported.

According to its data, 22.04 billion soms of this amount were intended for the payment of external debt, and 16.01 billion soms — for internal debt.

The ministry noted that the principal amount of external debt payments reached 19.09 billion soms, interest amounted to 2.91 billion soms, and other expenses — 40.5 million soms.

As for the domestic debt, the principal amount reached 8.93 billion soms, and 7.08 billion soms were paid in form of interest.
