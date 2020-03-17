Patrol police formed in Osh city

The Central Traffic Safety Department announces a competition for vacant posts at the department of the Patrol Police Service in Osh city.

As the Central Traffic Safety Department told 24.kg news agency, the contestants can run for vacant posts among the senior and junior commanding personnel, including applying for the posts of the head of the city patrol police, his deputies, senior inspector, and battalion commander.

«The patrol police will be responsible not only for road safety, but in general for public safety in the fixed territories. Police officers will be constantly on the move to patrol the territory assigned to them, detect violations and carry out preventive measures. Most importantly, the patrol police are turning into a social service aimed at helping citizens,» Tamerlan Ibraimov, head of the expert group on reforming the departments of the internal affairs bodies, said earlier.

Documents will be accepted until April 16, 2020.

To participate in the competition, one has to come to the address: Osh city, Kasymbekov Street, 30.

Phone numbers of the working group — 39563, call center — 39562.