13:43
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Patrol police formed in Osh city

The Central Traffic Safety Department announces a competition for vacant posts at the department of the Patrol Police Service in Osh city.

As the Central Traffic Safety Department told 24.kg news agency, the contestants can run for vacant posts among the senior and junior commanding personnel, including applying for the posts of the head of the city patrol police, his deputies, senior inspector, and battalion commander.

«The patrol police will be responsible not only for road safety, but in general for public safety in the fixed territories. Police officers will be constantly on the move to patrol the territory assigned to them, detect violations and carry out preventive measures. Most importantly, the patrol police are turning into a social service aimed at helping citizens,» Tamerlan Ibraimov, head of the expert group on reforming the departments of the internal affairs bodies, said earlier.

Documents will be accepted until April 16, 2020.

To participate in the competition, one has to come to the address: Osh city, Kasymbekov Street, 30.

Phone numbers of the working group — 39563, call center — 39562.
link: https://24.kg/english/146732/
views: 83
Print
Related
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Salary of patrol police in Bishkek increased by 40 percent
Kyrgyzstan to spend 456 mln soms on creation of patrol police throughout country
Seven traffic accidents involving patrol police cars occur in Bishkek
Patrol police repeatedly get into traffic accident in Bishkek
Patrol police officers solve 62 crimes for 1.5 months
Patrol Police Service to work in all district of Bishkek from December 20
Independent experts to monitor work of patrol police in Bishkek
President urges Kyrgyzstanis to trust patrol police
Patrol Police Service starts working in Bishkek
Popular
Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation Coronavirus pandemic: Kyrgyzstan to punish for quarantine violation
Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16 Schools, universities of Kyrgyzstan to be closed for quarantine from March 16
At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan At least 303 people under coronavirus observation in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems Government of Kyrgyzstan announces number of coronavirus test systems
17 March, Tuesday
13:28
Coronavirus cases registered in 155 countries Coronavirus cases registered in 155 countries
13:15
First test of experimental coronavirus vaccine starts in USA
12:57
CEC of Kyrgyzstan: Local elections could be postponed
12:47
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
12:44
Patrol police formed in Osh city