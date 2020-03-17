Russia promises usual deliveries of fuel, lubricants, food, other goods

A telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the press service of the Cabinet, issues related to the epidemic of coronavirus and measures taken by the parties to prevent its further spread were discussed.

The parties noted the importance of coordination and joint work, and also agreed to exchange the necessary operational information and provide appropriate support.

During the conversation, it was also noted that the supply of fuels and lubricants, food and other goods imported from the Russian Federation would be carried out as usual.