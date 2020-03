Prosecutors checked observation points and hospitals of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Places with the largest number of people were visited: the Military Hospital in Besh-Kungei village, Republican Infectious Clinical Hospital, Moskovsky Territorial Hospital and Manas Airport.

«Actual stay of persons in hospitals, compliance with conditions of their keeping, sanitary and hygienic rules and so on were checked. No gross violations of the stay order were found. People in hospitals and medical staff have no complains,» the Prosecutor General’s Office added.