Returned from Germany deputies tested negative for coronavirus

Results of coronavirus tests taken from the Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Kasymalieva and a deputy Abdybek Dyushaliev are negative. Aida Kasymalieva told 24.kg news agency.

She noted that the other members of the delegation also have a negative result.

«Test of only one person is not ready. Eight members of the delegation traveled with us. Repeated test will be taken from us in 10-12 days,» she said.

Recall, the Vice Speaker of the Parliament Aida Kasymalieva and the deputy Abdybek Dyushaliev returned from Germany today. They are quarantined at home.

Two people who returned from Germany tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan.
