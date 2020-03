A Honda and Mercedes Sprinter cars collided in Bishkek at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Razzakov Streets. Press service of the Patrol Police Service of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 7.30. As a result, three people were injured — they were taken to the City Children’s Clinical Hospital No. 3. The condition of the victims is stable. Employees of the Department of the Patrol Police Service continue working at the scene.