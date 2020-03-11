19:15
Migrants transfer $ 148.5 million to Kyrgyzstan in January 2020

According to the results of January 2020, the inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 148.5 million. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

Compared with the first month of 2019, the amount decreased by $ 16.7 million, but compared with December 2019 — by $ 66.4 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of the remittances — $ 145.8 million. Other $ 1.4 million were transferred to Kyrgyzstan from other states, and $ 1.2 million — from the United States.

As a result of January 2020, an outflow of funds of $ 35.9 million was also registered. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $ 35.8 million.

The net inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan in January 2020 reached $ 112.7 million.

As a result of 2019, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,407 billion. Other $ 554.5 million were transferred from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Net inflow reached $ 1,852.5 billion.
