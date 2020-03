The mayor of Kara-Suu city, Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, Kutugali Kozubaev resigned. The ex-mayor himself confirmed the information to journalists.

According to him, he wrote a letter of resignation due to his state of health and age. However, he denied the information that he was going to participate in local elections.

Kutugali Kozubaev was elected the mayor of Kara-Suu in October 2017.

Election of the new head of the city is scheduled for March 25, 2020.