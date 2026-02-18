Zhenishbek Toktorbaev dismissed as Mayor of Osh city

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev has been relieved of his duties as Mayor of Osh city. The municipality of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Toktorbaev was appointed mayor on January 23 last year. He turned 58 on February 14. Prior to his appointment, he served as a deputy of the 7th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh from Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party.

At the beginning of his tenure, amid large-scale demolition of illegal structures and the clearing of municipal land, he gained the unofficial nickname «Snos-ake» (Mr. Demolition).

In September 2025, President Sadyr Japarov issued him a strict reprimand for improper performance of official duties.

In December last year, Toktorbaev was awarded the Order of Dostyk of the Republic of Uzbekistan for his contribution to the development of interstate cooperation.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev is a former classmate of ex-head of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev. Officially, the personnel decision is not linked to this fact; however, political circles do not rule out that the coincidence may not be accidental.

Information about appointment of a new Osh mayor is expected soon.