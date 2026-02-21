12:36
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.14
English

Abdupata Matkalikov appointed Mayor of Manas city

Abdupata Matkalikov has been appointed Mayor of Manas city. The presidential press service reported.

Ernisbek Ormokov previously held this position.

Abdupata Matkalikov was born on January 1, 1964 in Jalal-Abad. In 1985, he graduated from the Frunze Polytechnic University in Mailuu-Suu with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Early in his career (from March 1990 to September 1994), he worked at the Osh motor depot of the Ministry of Industry, where he rose through the ranks from a carburetor mechanic and inspection mechanic to the head of the motor depot.

In 2020, he ran as a candidate for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) from Mekenchil political party.

In 2021, he was also on the list of candidates from Ishenim party in the parliamentary elections.
link: https://24.kg/english/362996/
views: 77
Print
Related
Mirlan Ryskeldiev appointed Head of Internal Investigations Service
New Head of Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Two new Deputy Mayors appointed in Osh city
Bolot Ibragimov elected Vice Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Taalaibek Masabirov elected head of Ala-Too parliamentary group
New ministers appointed in Kyrgyzstan: Presidential personnel decisions
Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov appointed SCNS Chairman by presidential decree
Leaders of Ata-Zhurt and Mekenchil parliamentary groups changed
Personnel changes at Jalal-Abad Regional Capital Construction Department
Zhenishbek Toktorbaev dismissed as Mayor of Osh city
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev temporarily leaves country Kamchybek Tashiev temporarily leaves country
Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political reforms Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political reforms
Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day of Ramadan Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day of Ramadan
21 February, Saturday
12:31
Cabinet approves Tourism Cooperation Memorandum with Pakistan Cabinet approves Tourism Cooperation Memorandum with Pa...
12:27
Head of State Buildings Department detained
12:23
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan details detention of Deputy Health Minister
12:17
Abdupata Matkalikov appointed Mayor of Manas city
10:38
Kyrgyzstanis to compete at Asian Cross Country Championships in Japan