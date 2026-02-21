Abdupata Matkalikov appointed Mayor of Manas city

Abdupata Matkalikov has been appointed Mayor of Manas city. The presidential press service reported.

Ernisbek Ormokov previously held this position.

Abdupata Matkalikov was born on January 1, 1964 in Jalal-Abad. In 1985, he graduated from the Frunze Polytechnic University in Mailuu-Suu with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Early in his career (from March 1990 to September 1994), he worked at the Osh motor depot of the Ministry of Industry, where he rose through the ranks from a carburetor mechanic and inspection mechanic to the head of the motor depot.

In 2020, he ran as a candidate for deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) from Mekenchil political party.

In 2021, he was also on the list of candidates from Ishenim party in the parliamentary elections.