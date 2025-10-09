14:57
Nurgazy Asylbekov appointed Mayor of Talas

Nurgazy Asylbekov has been appointed the new Mayor of Talas. The presidential press service reported.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding decree.

The previous mayor of Talas, Baiyshbek Astanakulov, was appointed head of Talas district of Talas region on July 16, 2025.

  • Since May 2022, Nurgazy Asylbekov has served as the head of the Agricultural Development Department of Bakai-Ata district of Talas region.
  • Since December 9, 2022, he has served as the head of Aitmatov District Veterinary Department.
  • On January 17, 2024, he was appointed deputy head of the state administration and head of Manas district of Talas region.
  • On April 14, 2025, he was appointed First Deputy Presidential Envoy to Talas region.
