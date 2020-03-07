13:18
Kyrgyzstanis could be punished for hiding stay in countries with coronavirus

Kyrgyzstanis trying to hide the fact of arrival in the Kyrgyz Republic from countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation could be held accountable in accordance with the law. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and further spread of coronavirus in the country.

In addition, the center again recommended not to hold any events with participation of a large number of people in the near future, including round table discussions, seminars, sports and cultural events, and festive celebrations.

The management of shopping, business centers, supermarkets and entertainment venues was recommended to install sanitizers and provide visitors with disinfectants.

«During the meeting, it became known that the government of Japan expressed its readiness to transfer reagents to Kyrgyzstan for detection of coronavirus infection, and the Chinese leadership — to provide humanitarian assistance to our country,» the press service of the Government noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/145802/
views: 77
