13 Kyrgyzstanis try to hide visits to countries with coronavirus cases

After a ban on crossing the border with ID cards was introduced, 13 Kyrgyzstanis tried to hide that they were in countries with an unfavorable coronavirus situation. The Head of the Central Border Control Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlan Zhalbiev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, information about the visits was revealed during questioning of Kyrgyz citizens.

«At the entrance, they showed an ID card. But it does not indicate where the citizen has been. Some of them said that they visited relatives. But the passport used during travel is registered in our database. If it is foreign one — we demand to show it. In case of absence, we ask for any documents confirming that the people did not visit the countries where the coronavirus was recorded. It can be service certificates, certificates of employment, studies, business trips,» he said.

Nurlan Zhalbiev added that the Kyrgyz were quarantined.

«According to the Ministry of Health, there are no signs of disease among them,» he said.

According to the head of the department, people can hide their visits to coronavirus-affected countries because of the fear that they will be quarantined.

Recall, on March 1, 2020 Kyrgyzstan introduced a temporary ban on crossing the state border using an ID card. In addition, temporary restrictions were introduced on the entry into the country of citizens of several countries amid the threat of spread of coronavirus infection and foreigners who visited them.