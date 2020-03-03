10:19
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Coronavirus could make Tokyo 2020 Olympics TV-only event

The 2020 Summer Olympics, which are to be held in Tokyo, can take place without spectators. Daily Mail media outlet reports.

Management of the World Health Organization and the leaders of sports federations are seriously concerned about the spread of coronavirus. In this regard, they are considering the option that the 2020 Olympics can only be seen on television.

They are also considering the option of moving the main sporting event of the year from Tokyo to another place.

However, Japan, which had spent about $ 12 billion on the Olympics, is not going to refuse hosting the Olympic Games.

The number of infected with coronavirus in mainland China exceeded 80,000 people, 2,912 died, almost 44,500 recovered. According to the latest WHO data, cases of the virus outside the PRC were recorded in 58 countries, the number of infected people exceeded 7,000, at least 104 people died.
link: https://24.kg/english/145311/
views: 60
Print
Related
National Olympic Committee comments on Chinese outfits for athletes
Where is patriotism? Why Chinese company will dress Kyrgyzstan’s Olympic team
Chinese company to make sports uniform of Kyrgyz team for Olympics 2020
Government sets amount of money rewards for medals at the 2020 Olympics
Kyrgyzstani to participate in 4th Olympic Games in her career
Athlete from Kyrgyzstan secures berth at Olympic Games
Bishkek becomes sports capital of Asia
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan secures berth at the Olympic Games
Kyrgyzstan's streetball team gets through to Olympic Games for the first time
Kyrgyzstani Evgeniy Timofeev sums up his performance at the Olympic Games
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
3 March, Tuesday
10:11
Kyrgyzstan issues over 937,000 passports in 2019 Kyrgyzstan issues over 937,000 passports in 2019
10:05
IAC announces cause of Boeing 747 crash in Kyrgyzstan in 2017
09:42
Coronavirus could make Tokyo 2020 Olympics TV-only event
2 March, Monday
21:04
Two police officers turn to hospital with bruises
20:48
Rally in support of Japarov: Police arrest about 20 people
19:53
Interior Ministry explains why law enforcers began to disperse protesters
19:42
Bishkek police to strenuously patrol city at night
18:43
Protesters break into territory of the White House in Bishkek