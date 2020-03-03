Coronavirus could make Tokyo 2020 Olympics TV-only event

The 2020 Summer Olympics, which are to be held in Tokyo, can take place without spectators. Daily Mail media outlet reports.

Management of the World Health Organization and the leaders of sports federations are seriously concerned about the spread of coronavirus. In this regard, they are considering the option that the 2020 Olympics can only be seen on television.

They are also considering the option of moving the main sporting event of the year from Tokyo to another place.

However, Japan, which had spent about $ 12 billion on the Olympics, is not going to refuse hosting the Olympic Games.

The number of infected with coronavirus in mainland China exceeded 80,000 people, 2,912 died, almost 44,500 recovered. According to the latest WHO data, cases of the virus outside the PRC were recorded in 58 countries, the number of infected people exceeded 7,000, at least 104 people died.