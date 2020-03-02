22:09
Interior Ministry explains why law enforcers began to disperse protesters

Rallying supporters of Sadyr Japarov violated several rules at once in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Orozaliev told journalists.

According to him, the protesters entered the roadway and blocked the traffic. In addition, they began throwing stones and other things at police officers.

«This provoked a response in form of violent dispersal of the rally,» Almaz Orozaliev told.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet reported on the number of detained protesters. Number of injured policemen is still not announced. It is known that one police officer was injured by a stone.
