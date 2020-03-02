16:03
Waste processing plant to be launched in Bishkek in 2020

A waste processing and sorting plant will be launched at the end of 2020 in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital Mirlan Amanturov announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy, water resources, ecology and regional development.

According to him, the City Hall intends to announce a tender for construction of a waste sorting plant with an estimated cost of €6 million on March 18.

«The plant should be launched in December. At least €22 million are planned for it. We will spend €9 million on a new landfill where the waste that turned out to be unsuitable for processing will be transported,» the vice mayor said.
