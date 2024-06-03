13:12
Waste sorting and processing enterprise launched in Osh city

An enterprise for sorting and processing of solid domestic waste was launched in Osh within a PPP project. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov familiarized himself with the enterprise.

The facility was built by Taza-Complex company. More than 80 jobs have been created with the opening of the station for sorting and processing of solid domestic waste. Their number is planned to be increased.

The sorting complex includes advanced technologies from Russia and Europe.

The project is designed for several stages. At the first, a station for sorting solid household waste has been opened; an eco-technopark with deep processing will be created at the second.
