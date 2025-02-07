21:45
Waste sorting point opened at Orto-Sai market in Bishkek

A waste sorting point has been opened at Orto-Sai market in Bishkek. The City Hall reports.

As part of the work to improve and clean up the market, Tazalyk municipal enterprise is putting container waste sites in order. A solid waste sorting point has been opened on Bezymyannaya Street.

A special eco-site for the primary waste sorting was built taking into account sanitary and hygienic standards. Now waste from the market will be sorted by a specialist, for whom a separate room with all the conditions has been equipped.

The total area is 70 square meters. Ten containers have been installed, there is a video surveillance camera. The site is connected to central utilities, including water supply, sewage, and electricity.

There are plans to build another identical facility on the territory of the market.
link: https://24.kg/english/319303/
views: 95
