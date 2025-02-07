Waste sorting point opened at Orto-Sai market in Bishkek

A waste sorting point has been opened at Orto-Sai market in Bishkek. The City Hall reports.

As part of the work to improve and clean up the market, Tazalyk municipal enterprise is putting container waste sites in order. A solid waste sorting point has been opened on Bezymyannaya Street.

A special eco-site for the primary waste sorting was built taking into account sanitary and hygienic standards. Now waste from the market will be sorted by a specialist, for whom a separate room with all the conditions has been equipped.

The total area is 70 square meters. Ten containers have been installed, there is a video surveillance camera. The site is connected to central utilities, including water supply, sewage, and electricity.

There are plans to build another identical facility on the territory of the market.