Waste sorting stations to be set up in Bishkek

At a meeting of the Bishkek City Council’s Standing Committee on Housing and Utilities, Fuel and Energy, Transport, Communications, and Ecology, one of the deputies raised the issue of introducing separate waste collection.

According to him, collecting «useful» waste (plastic, paper, glass) has its advantages.

Deputy Mayor Ramiz Aliev acknowledged that this could be profitable.

«We have plans for this. We plan to set up 20 waste sorting stations (WSS) by the end of the year. One of them, at Orto-Sai market, is already showing good results. The real question is whether our society is ready for waste sorting. Earlier, we asked residents to take out their trash after 6 p.m., which would have made the work of Tazalyk easier — at night, without traffic, garbage trucks can make more trips. But this idea was not supported by the public. That is why we are talking about creating WSSs. The capital needs at least 100 such points. People will continue bringing their trash in bags, and Tazalyk employees will sort it themselves and send the finished materials to the landfill,» he said.

The deputy mayor added that the new waste incineration plant in Bishkek is already operating.

«Another plant will be launched in January, with equipment supplied from Minsk (Belarus). The facility plans to produce pipes, manhole covers and drainage trays from plastic. In that case, of course, waste sorting will be necessary,» he noted.