Kyrgyz passport sold for 5,000 soms, driver’s license - for 4,000 in Moscow

One of Telegram channels in Moscow sells fake Kyrgyz passports and driver’s licenses. Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, anyone can order documents and they will be ready within a few hours.

24.kg news agency correspondent contacted author of the channel — his name is Akhror. It turned out that passport of a Kyrgyzstan’s citizen can be made for 5,214 soms, and a driver’s license — for 4,171 soms. He assures that the documents will be ready within 2-3 hours after transfer of money to a bank card.

The man showed sample of a Kyrgyz passport, which he can produce in a short time.
