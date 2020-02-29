09:16
Unmanned aerial squad created at Russian Kant airbase

A squad of unmanned aircraft of short and medium range was created at the Russian Kant air base. Commander of the troops of the Central Military District, Colonel General Alexander Lapin told journalists. Zvezda television channel reports.

«We have already created a unit of unmanned aircraft of medium and short range in Kant at the airbase. Outposts are medium range, and Orlan-10 are small range. These are «workhorses» in conducting hostilities, in creation of reconnaissance and strike complexes based on the experience gained in the Syrian Arab Republic,» he said.

In December, the Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a protocol to the State Duma on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles at a military base in the Kyrgyz Republic. The State Duma ratified it in February.
