Vladimir Putin tells about ties between Kyrgyzstan and Russia

Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin opened the Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The Head of the Russian Federation noted that Kyrgyzstan and Russia are linked by relations of strategic partnership and alliance, which are steadily developing in various directions.

«Our states maintain intensive political dialogues. We regularly meet with Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The negotiations were held in a traditionally businesslike and constructive manner,» Vladimir Putin told.

He added that both countries were cooperating in military sphere both at the bilateral level and within the framework of CSTO.

«Major joint projects are being carried out in the mining industry, in the field of transport and other technologies. Russia is the main supplier of energy resources. Our educational institutions train qualified personnel for Kyrgyzstan. Russia is aimed at further comprehensive strengthening of diverse ties with Kyrgyzstan. We hope that the cross-year will contribute to this in many ways,» Vladimir Putin stressed.

The head of the Russian Federation noted that participation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow was expected.

«We hope that the Kyrgyz military, along with representatives of several other countries, will take part in the parade on Red Square,» Vladimir Putin said.